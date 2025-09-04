There’s never been a better time to buy one of the last generation of high-resolution DSLRs from one of the big Japanese makers. They are focussing all their attention on mirrorless cameras (apart from Ricoh/Pentax), so there are some great deals to be had

One of the last great truly great DSLRs to come out was the full-frame Nikon D850. In our original review, we praised it for being ‘the perfect blend of high-resolution, speed and performance. It is possibly the high-water mark of DSLR design – a classic.’

Via this Amazon bundle deal, you can get the Nikon D850 DSLR with a camera bag, cleaning kit, capacious 128MB memory card (SanDisk) and much more for $1,999. Ok, there is no lens, but Nikon F mount lenses are great value and there is a vast choice. Stock is limited on the D850 though so don’t delay.

Nikon D850 key features

45.4million-pixel FX format sensor

55-point AF system

Nikon F-mount

Wireless functionality

ISO 64-102,400

Records up to 4K video at 60fps

See more great deals below and check out John Gilbey’s recent long-term test of the Nikon D850 here.