The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is the last true Olympus camera you can still buy new. If you do decide to go with this camera, then you’re in good hands, as it’s also Taylor Swift’s favourite camera. It’s a great all round camera, especially at today’s price. It’s been reduced to £589 with the kit lens, and offers a 20MP sensor, 4K video, Wi-Fi, a tilting screen, and a vast array of manual controls as well as a wide range of lenses. On offer for under £600, it makes it a great deal. Unfortunately this deal isn’t available on Amazon US, yet, where the camera is priced at $799 with lens, but there may be other offers available near you (see below).

At a glance

20MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)

Up to 15 frames per second shooting

121-point contrast-detect AF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30fps video recording

In our review we said “Just like its predecessor, it’s a lovely little camera that’s a joy to use and delivers great pictures. it provides access to a large range of small, light and relatively affordable lenses, and its in-body stabilisation will work with every single one. This is a particular advantage of Micro Four Thirds that to our mind goes often overlooked, particularly when it comes to travel photography.”

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.

