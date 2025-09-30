If you are a looking for a compact, affordable camera with state-of-the-art continuous autofocus – for birds, motorsports etc – the Sony Alpha A6400 is a great option and it’s now reduced on Amazon.
As we said in our original review, the Sony Alpha A6400 offers ‘astonishingly good subject-tracking autofocus, excellent image quality in almost any shooting situation, lot of customisation options decent build quality in a compact size.’
You can now get the camera for $938, down from just shy of $1k.
Sony Alpha A6400 key features
- 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor
- ISO 100-32,000
- 11 fps shooting
- 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder
- 3in, 921,600-dot tilting touchscreen
- 4K video recording
Check out more great deals below and see our guide to the best Sony lenses.