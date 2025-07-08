25% off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great deal, making it $949 (256GB) a huge saving over the $1299 RRP. As Samsung’s best camera phone, it really is worth checking out. Click the link below – to get this deal you’ll need to be a member of Amazon Prime (details below). If you’re in the UK, then this phone is still on offer for £1099, but not as part of Amazon Prime Day.

At a glance

200MP wide camera, 24mm, f/1.7, 1/1.3” sensor, PDAF, OIS

50MP ultrawide camera, 13mm, f/1.9, PDAF

10MP telephoto camera, 67mm, f/2.4, 1/3.52” sensor, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

50MP periscope telephoto camera, 111mm, f/3.4, 1/2.52” sensor, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom

12MP f/2.2, 26mm selfie camera with AF

6.9-inch 3120×1440 pixel AMOLED, 2600 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Armor 2

8K 24/30fps, 4K 30/60/120fps

In our review we said “Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great performing device, and it produces excellent photos and videos. It’s a big device, which will be to the tastes of some, but perhaps put off others. If you’re upgrading for the first time in a while, the S25 Ultra is a fantastic option.”

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

