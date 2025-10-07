The Sony ZV-1F camera is a pocket-sized, beginner-friendly device that is an excellent budget choice if you want to record video quickly and easy, as well as shooting quality stills.

It has now fallen under $500 in price, making it a great deal, available to those with Amazon Prime.

Sony ZV-1F at a glance

Fixed ultra-wide-angle 20mm F2.0 prime lens for selfie shooting

Background bokeh and Face priority AE to ensure subjects standout

Skin tone optimisation including Soft Skin Effect option

High precision focusing and Eye AF for both humans and animals

Active Mode (electronic) image stabilisation when shooting video

Creative Look presets for ultimate visual expression

Slow motion and quick motion options

Showcase setting for product sales/reviews

Clear voice recording with 3-capsule mic and wind screen

4K 30p / FHD 120p

Check out our guide to the best cameras for vlogging and how to get started.

