GoPro is still at the top of its game when it comes to action cameras, delivering a superb action camera experience with diverse mounting options, excellent video quality and some of the smoothest stabilisation in the business.

The HERO13 Black is now cheaper with this Amazon US deal, and it’s a great addition to your travel bag (or bike/motorbike) this summer. Despite keeping the same larger sensor of the HERO12 and 5.3K60p video recording (designed to facilitate shooting in multiple aspect ratios, including vertical), the HERO13 adds interesting and completely new improvements like the new HB-series lenses that are automatically detected by the camera as well as some new ND filter accessories.

Check out the deal below – you are getting a lot of action camera for $359! It’s not surprising that we named it the best overall action camera in our round-up.

GoPro HERO 13 key features

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video + Photo

Bluetooth audio support

5.3K120, 4K120 and 900p at 360fps video

10% larger battery

Faster WiFi 6 technology

Waterproof to 33ft

HLG HDR video and LUT support

