The Sony Alpha A7 IV may be a few years old but you’ll save big if you are not hung up on having the very latest camera. It still offers excellent image quality, superb AF with extremely capable subject recognition, improved handling and more.

The Sony Alpha A7 IV has been up and down in price over the last year, but Amazon US has now cut the price by nearly 20%. So it’s squeezing in just over the magic $2k mark, which is really good deal for such a powerful device.

This is camera that we gave full marks to, remember, in our original glowing review. It remains one of the best high-resolution mirrorless cameras on the market.

Sony A7 IV key features

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

