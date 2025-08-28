If you are looking for all the benefits of a full-frame camera but don’t want to pay a full-fat price, then the Canon EOS RP is a great choice – check out this Amazon deal, with a versatile lens.

There is a lot to like about the Canon EOS RP. As we said in our original review, ‘with the EOS RP, Canon has revealed its vision for how entry-level full-frame mirrorless should look…. Rather than simply porting across the existing EOS DSLR interface, it’s employed some clever new ideas, such as the Dial Function setting and Fv exposure mode. The JPEG output is excellent, giving images that are perfectly usable at sensitivities up to ISO 12,800.’

Via this latest Amazon deal, you can now pick up the Canon EOS RP with the versatile Canon RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 lens for just $1099. That’s a great price for a camera with a high-res sensor, good low-light performance and 4k video recording. Plus a decent lens!

Canon EOS RP key features

26.2MP Full-frame sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5fps continuous shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3-in 1.04m-dot fully-articulated touchscreen

4K video at 25p

