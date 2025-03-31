As the price of gold hits an all-time high, Nikon’s first APS-C mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z50, drops to the lowest price we’ve seen. It remains a great choice for those looking for one of Nikon’s best mirrorless cameras. It offers everything Gen Z needs if you’re just starting out with a mirrorless camera, and offers some good all-round specifications including 11fps continuous shooting, and 4K video recording. The Nikon Z50 is available for an all-time low price of $586 body only from Amazon US, and £576 body only from Amazon UK, as part of the Amazon Spring Sale, which ends today (31st March 2025). Click the first link if you’re in the US, the second link if you’re in the UK. Continue scrolling for more offers, but the only way you’ll find this cheaper, is by buying second-hand.

At a glance

20.9MP APS-C sensor

Nikon Z-mount

11fps continuous shooting with AE/AF

Tilting touchscreen

2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder

4K video at 30p

Nikon Z50 with lens. MT

You can read our full Nikon Z50 review, where we found that the Nikon Z50 offered an “excellent electronic viewfinder and responsive touchscreen [that] enhanced the enjoyable shooting experience, and with 11fps continuous shooting and a responsive autofocus system, the Z50 rarely feels out of its depth when challenged by fast paced subjects. Whether it’s used to capture stills or snippets of video, the Z 50 produces satisfying results.”

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace, so check the retailer details before purchasing. See more great deals on cameras.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.