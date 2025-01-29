With video editing getting easier, it seems a shame not to make the most of the video features on your camera, so buying a model that is equally adept with stills and movies makes a lot of sense.

A great example of an affordable but highly capable ‘hybrid’ camera is the Panasonic Lumix GH6. You can now pick it up from Amazon US for a very keen price – $1249.

For UK customers there is an even better deal, as you can get the Panasonic Lumix GH6 with the 12-60 mm F3.5-5.6 lens for £1299, a saving of 41%!

As we said in our original review of the Panasonic Lumix GH6, ‘if you want a hybrid camera with genuine cine camera capabilities and functionality, this camera is tough to beat within its price bracket.’

A generous rear screen is a big help

Panasonic Lumix GH6 key features

25.2-million pixel Micro Four Thirds sensor

ISO 50-25,600 (extended)

3.68m-dot electronic viewfinder

1.84m-dot tilt and free-angle touchscreen

100MP High Resolution Mode

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Up to 5.7K 60fps video recording

Full-size HDMI

