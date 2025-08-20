If you are looking to keep your costs down along with the weight of your camera bag, the Nikon Z50II is a very tempting choice, offering excellent image quality, particularly in raw, and a high-quality viewfinder.

Via this Amazon US deal you get the Nikon Z50II, the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, a useful backpack, TWO 64GB Lexar Professional memory cards, an LED light, a basic filter kit, a mini tripod, a SD card and more! That’s a good haul for just $1429.99.

Admittedly the software is a bit bargain basement, but you can get an affordable Lightroom subscription with the money you have saved, so it’s a win win.

The Nikon Z50II is designed as an entry level camera or for people upgrading from phones, but that doesn’t mean it’s dumbed down. Indeed, it offers quite a few advanced features including 4k video. It sits roughly alongside the beautifully retro-styled Zfc in Nikon’s line-up, although with the latest tech on board, it’s somewhat more advanced.

Nikon Z50II key features

20MP DX-format CMOS sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 11fps continuous shooting

4K 30p video recording; 4K 60p with 1.5x crop

2.36m-dot, 0.68x EVF with 1000-nit brightness 3.2in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

With an updated body design, brighter viewfinder, much-improved autofocus, and more advanced video features, the Nikon Z50II is a great camera for this price, particularly with everything else thrown in!

