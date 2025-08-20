If you are looking to keep your costs down along with the weight of your camera bag, the Nikon Z50II is a very tempting choice, offering excellent image quality, particularly in raw, and a high-quality viewfinder.

Via this Amazon US deal you get the Nikon Z50II, the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, a useful backpack, TWO 64GB Lexar Professional memory cards, an LED light, a basic filter kit, a mini tripod, a SD card and more! That’s a good haul for just $1429.99.

Admittedly the software is a bit bargain basement, but you can get an affordable Lightroom subscription with the money you have saved, so it’s a win win.

Buy Now

The Nikon Z50II is designed as an entry level camera or for people upgrading from phones, but that doesn’t mean it’s dumbed down. Indeed, it offers quite a few advanced features including 4k video. It sits roughly alongside the beautifully retro-styled Zfc in Nikon’s line-up, although with the latest tech on board, it’s somewhat more advanced.

Nikon Z50II key features

  • 20MP DX-format CMOS sensor
  • ISO 100-51,200 (standard)
  • Up to 11fps continuous shooting
  • 4K 30p video recording; 4K 60p with 1.5x crop
  • 2.36m-dot, 0.68x EVF with 1000-nit brightness 3.2in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

With an updated body design, brighter viewfinder, much-improved autofocus, and more advanced video features, the Nikon Z50II is a great camera for this price, particularly with everything else thrown in!

Check out more great deals below and see our guide to the best Nikon Z mount lenses.