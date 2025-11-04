There is a lot to be said about investing in a high-resolution full frame mirrorless camera: not only does it deliver highly detailed images that give you a lot of editing leeway, they hold their value well.

A good example is the Sony Alpha A7R IVA. It’s basically the same as the original A7R IV, but the ‘A’ version has a higher-resolution screen (2.36 million dots versus 1.44 million dots).

Amazon is now selling a refurbished model in ‘Excellent’ condition for the tempting price of $2499.95. So if you are happy to go down the refurbished road (this camera comes with a guarantee), then it is a good buy in our book.

Sony A7R IVA key features

61MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

10fps continuous shooting

5-axis in-body stabilisation

5.76-million-dot EVF

3in, 2.36-million-dot tilt-angle screen

4K/30fps video

As we said in our original glowing review, ‘the Sony Alpha A7R IV is an incredibly powerful mirrorless camera that sets a new benchmark.’ So what are you waiting for?

