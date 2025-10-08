Think what you like about Amazon Prime Day, that’s up to you, but either way this deal is difficult to resist, with the DJI Mini 4K available for under $240, making it one of the cheaper drones. The DJI Mini 4K is a compact <250g drone, with 4K video recording, 12MP photos, and 3-axis gimbal. The RRP is normally $299, but it’s now even more affordable, and makes me very tempted. Unfortunately, it looks like the deal is only available on Amazon US, so if you’re elsewhere, have a look below to see what deals are available near you.

DJI Mini 4K at a glance:

12MP sensor

4K 30p video

3-axis gimbal

<250g weight

Foldable body

If you’re looking for a cheaper drone, then the DJI Neo is cheaper again, but the features on offer are of a lower specification.

You need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

