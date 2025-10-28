I pay a lot of attention to when cameras are on offer, and as someone who is always looking out for the best deal, I couldn’t quite believe how cheap this full-frame Canon DSLR is. I remember this camera when it first came out, many years ago, and at the time, it was top of the range, with a 21-megapixel full-frame sensor, which even today is plenty of resolution. (Many small mirrorless cameras still use a 20MP sensor). Amazingly, this previously top-of-the-range full-frame DSLR is now available for $329 or £209 body only, from MPB.com US/UK respectively.

The Canon EOS 5D Mark II may be old, originally being released in 2008, but it still has a number of features that stack up well today, for example, it’s got a 3.0inch screen with VGA resolution (most cameras today still have a 3inch screen), and it has FullHD 1080p video recording, again, something that is still an acceptable resolution for Youtube videos. The ISO speed goes from ISO100 up to ISO6400, but also expands down to ISO50 and goes up to ISO25600, and you can shoot RAW to take advantage of modern noise reduction software. One downside is that the camera only has 9 AF points, which is very few compared to modern cameras.

Another advantage of buying such a cheap camera as the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, is that you’ll be able to find a range of cheap Canon EF mount lenses, from the 50mm f/1.8 to a whole numnber of other lenses, as many people have switched to mirrorless, meaning there are plenty of second-hand options on the market. For more options, have a look at the best Canon DSLRs, although to me, the Canon EOS 5D Mark II seems like a real sweet-spot in terms of performance vs price.

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.

