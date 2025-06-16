While you would assume that upgrading to the latest version of a full-frame mirrorless camera would be an obvious thing to do, sometimes the ‘great leap forward’ from the previous model is actually a relatively small jump for most photographers.
A case in point being the Sony A7R III, which, despite being a relatively old camera in technology terms, still has a lot to offer, even when compared to its successor, the Sony A7R IV. See James Abbotts’ comparison of the two cameras here.
So if you buy a Sony A7R III you certainly won’t feel short changed, particularly if you take advantage of this great deal on Amazon. Coming in at just over $2k, what’s not to like?
Sony A7R III key features
- Full-frame 42.4 MP sensor
- Continuous Shooting at up to 10 fps with either Silent Shooting or Mechanical Shutter
- 399 phase-detection AF points covering 68% of image area, 425 contrast AF points
- 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation with a 5.5 step shutter speed advantage
- 4K video recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning
