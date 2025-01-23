The Sony A7III is a great choice if you want a high resolution full-frame mirrorless camera and it is now even lower in price.

Even better, B+H Photo in the US is throwing in a 64GB SanDisk memory card and a nice shoulder bag from the aptly named Ruggard.

The Sony Alpha A7 III dates from 2018 but still has lots of life in it. It was third generation in Sony’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless A7 series, with the Alpha 7 III offering a new sensor, improved speed, upgraded autofocus and impressive battery life. See our Sony A7 IV vs A7 III comparison.

Sony Alpha 7 III with Tamron 17-28mm – with this camera, there is a wide lens choice

Sony Alpha A7 III key features

24.2MP BSI-CMOS full-frame sensor

ISO 100-204800 (extended)

10fps shooting

4K video recording

5-axis in body stabilisation

Check out other great deals below and don’t miss our guide to the best Sony E-mount lenses.