During last week’s Amazon Prime Day we pointed out the great savings on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV for UK customers – the savings now seem to have been extended to US customers!

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is one of the last true Olympus cameras available to buy, and a great all round camera, especially at today’s price. It’s been reduced to $599.99 and offers a 20MP sensor, 4K video, Wi-Fi, a tilting screen, and a vast array of manual controls.

You don’t get a lens as part of this deal, but a very wide range of sharp, affordable lenses are available from both OM System and Panasonic.

For customers in the UK, it is available for £525.99, again without the lens that was on offer during Amazon Prime Day – but it’s still a great deal.

At a glance

20MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)

Up to 15 frames per second shooting

121-point contrast-detect AF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30fps video recording

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

In our review we said “Just like its predecessor, it’s a lovely little camera that’s a joy to use and delivers great pictures. it provides access to a large range of small, light and relatively affordable lenses, and its in-body stabilisation will work with every single one. This is a particular advantage of Micro Four Thirds that to our mind goes often overlooked, particularly when it comes to travel photography.”

