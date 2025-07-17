During last week’s Amazon Prime Day we pointed out the great savings on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV for UK customers – the savings now seem to have been extended to US customers!
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is one of the last true Olympus cameras available to buy, and a great all round camera, especially at today’s price. It’s been reduced to $599.99 and offers a 20MP sensor, 4K video, Wi-Fi, a tilting screen, and a vast array of manual controls.
You don’t get a lens as part of this deal, but a very wide range of sharp, affordable lenses are available from both OM System and Panasonic.
For customers in the UK, it is available for £525.99, again without the lens that was on offer during Amazon Prime Day – but it’s still a great deal.
At a glance
- 20MP Four Thirds sensor
- ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)
- Up to 15 frames per second shooting
- 121-point contrast-detect AF
- 5-axis in-body stabilisation
- 4K 30fps video recording
In our review we said “Just like its predecessor, it’s a lovely little camera that’s a joy to use and delivers great pictures. it provides access to a large range of small, light and relatively affordable lenses, and its in-body stabilisation will work with every single one. This is a particular advantage of Micro Four Thirds that to our mind goes often overlooked, particularly when it comes to travel photography.”
See below for more great deals