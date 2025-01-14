If you are in the market for a full-frame mirrorless camera that can turn its hand to most popular genres, you won’t go too far wrong with the Nikon Z6III
In a special Adorama deal, it’s now discounted to $2196.95 and comes with a bundle of accessories, including a 256GB memory card, spare battery and a year’s subscription to the powerful CaptureOne editing software.
As we said in our original review, the Nikon Z6III is a great leap forward from its predecessor, offering a fabulous new viewfinder and superb autofocus system.
‘Overall, the Z6III’s impressive capabilities and lack of any serious vices make it at least a match for any other camera in its class, and a great choice for serious enthusiast photographers.’
Nikon Z6III key features
- 24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor
- ISO 100-64,000 (standard)
- Up to 20fps shooting
- 6K 60fps raw video recording
- 8-stop in-body stabilisation
- 5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder
- 3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen
