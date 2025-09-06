If your budget allows, buying a top-of-the range mirrorless flagship camera, such as the Sony Alpha A7R V, is not a decision you will regret. As well as superb performance and specs, these cameras hold their value well.



Via this Amazon US deal, you can now get the Sony Alpha A7R V for $3798, a sizeable saving of 10%. As we said in our original review, the Sony Alpha A7R V is a truly impressive camera, offering a ‘sensational viewfinder, superb screen design, and multitude of interface improvements.’



Meanwhile that proven 61MP sensor delivers stunning image quality and 8K 24fps video should be plenty for even the most demanding film makers.

Buying one refurbished – in ‘Excellent’ condition – can also save you a stack.

Sony Alpha A7R V key features

61MP full-frame sensor

693-point AF with subject recognition

ISO 100-32,000 (standard)

Up to 10fps shooting

8K 24fps video

9.44m-dot, 0.9x OLED viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot 4-way-articulated LCD

See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best lenses for your wonderful new Sony Alpha A7R V!