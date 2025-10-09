One of the best all-round Sony mirrorless cameras is the excellent Sony Alpha A7 IV and it’s now available in a great-value bundle deal on Amazon.

The Sony Alpha A7 IV – check out our glowing review – is an ideal camera for a range of genres and while it faces stiff competition on the video front, it’s also the perfect hybrid camera for a lot of content creators.

Via this Amazon deal, you can get it with the FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS zoom lens plus a ton of accessories, including a camera mic for recording better quality video, a monopod, a reliable 64GB Lexar card, LED, backpack and a lot more. It’s a complete Sony photography kit in other words.

Sony Alpha A7 IV key features

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

See below for more great deals and check out our guide to the best Sony lenses too.