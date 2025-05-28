If you are in the market for your first full-frame mirrorless camera, or looking to upgrade, then buying one with a lens makes a lot of sense if both body and lens are discounted.

A good example to consider is the Nikon Z6III full-frame camera, which you can now pick up with the versatile Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 lens for just $2596.95 in this Amazon deal.

There is just so much to recommend about the Nikon Z6III, namely its fully articulated screen, much improved autofocus, super-fast continuous shooting and refined control layout.

As we said in our original review, the Nikon Z6III’s highlights include a fabulous new viewfinder and superb autofocus system. So the Nikon Z6III is a great all-rounder and while the lens is not super-fast it’s fine as a versatile day-to-day lens.

Nikon’s impressive Z6III is at least a match for any other camera in its class. Credit: Andy Westlake

Nikon Z6III key features

24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 20fps shooting

6K 60fps raw video recording

8-stop in-body stabilisation

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen

Check out more great deals below and see our guide to the best Z-mount lenses too.