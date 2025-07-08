While Amazon Prime Day is packed with money-saving offers on a huge range of consumer goods, non Amazon Prime-members can still save cash on cameras this week.



A good example is this deal on the Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera with the versatile 24-105mm lens. The Canon EOS RP is a great entry-level camera, and a good choice for content creators, too.



In our original review, we praised the streamlined layout with plenty of customisation, fully-articulated screen, well-integrated touchscreen interface and compatibility with a huge range of Canon EF-mount SLR lenses via the supplied adapter. And, of course, you are getting all the benefits of a full-frame sensor.



Via this Amazon US deal, you can get the Canon EOS RP and 24-105mm lens for a tempting $999.

The Canon EOS RP is discounted for Amazon Prime Day in the UK, however, falling to a super-low price of £649 (body only) or £889 with the 24-105mm lens.

Canon EOS RP key features

26.2MP Full-frame sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5fps continuous shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3-in 1.04m-dot fully-articulated touchscreen

4K 25p video

You would normally need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. Amazon Prime is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Not a member of Amazon Prime? Get a free 30-day trial here (US)

Get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here (UK)

