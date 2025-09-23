The OM System OM-3 is a mid-range Micro Four Thirds camera from OM System, the company we used to know as Olympus, and it’s now enjoying some tempting discounts on Amazon.

As the name implies, it represents a new tier in the firm’s line-up that sits between the flagship OM-1 Mark II and the smaller OM-5. Most of its technology is inherited from the former, while the body design borrows heavily from the latter.

We raved about the OM System OM-3 in our original glowing review, and via this Amazon US deal, you can now get it for £2099.99 – the cheapest it’s been for a while.

OM System OM-3 key features

20MP Four Thirds stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

ISO 200-25,600 (standard)

Up to 120fps shooting

2.36m-dot, 0.68x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot fully articulated screen

C4K 60fps video, Full HD up to 240fps

