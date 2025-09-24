If you are looking for a beginner-friendly camera that still takes great pictures, and has enough advanced features for you to grow into, the Canon EOS R10 is a tempting choice, especially as one of Canon’s best cameras.



As we said in our original review, the Canon EOS R10 is a neat little camera that handles well, delivers attractive images and, for the price, has superb autofocus and continuous shooting speed. The choice of RF mount lenses is growing too thanks to Canon relaxing its iron grip (somewhat) on third-party RF lenses for its APS-C cameras.



Via this Amazon US deal, you can get the Canon EOS R10 with the versatile 18-45mm , so it’s a great starter package – particularly if you also want to explore vlogging and content creation. You can also check out more deals below, if this isn’t available near you.

At a glance:

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-51,200

23fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in vari-angle LCD

The EOS R10 acquitted itself well with this flying gull. Photo credit: Andy Westlake.

Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace, so check the retailer details before purchasing. See more great deals on cameras.

