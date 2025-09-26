The Sony ZV-E10 II is a great camera choice for vloggers and content creators as well as conventional stills photographers, and now you can get one at a keen price, with a bumper bundle of accessories.

The Sony ZV-E10 II is aimed with vloggers and YouTubers firmly in mind – it has everything that you would expect from the ZV range, including an improved articulated front-facing screen, Background Defocus and Product Showcase modes, and a multi-directional microphone. Check out our positive review for more.

Via this generous Amazon US deal, you can now get the Sony ZV-E10 II with the E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens, 128GB SanDisk memory card, extra battery, case and tripod (plus a lot more besides) for a very competitive $1159.

Sony ZV-E10 II key features

26MP APS-C sensor

Sensitivity ISO 100-32000 (standard), ISO 100-102,400 (extended)

Continuous up to 11fps

3in 1.037m dot articulated touchscreen

AF Points 759 phase detection

Video 4K 60p, Full HD up to 120p

External Mic 3.5mm

Power NP-FZ100, 610 Shots with LCD

See more great deals below and check out our guide to other great vlogging and video cameras.