The GoPro Hero may be most people’s first choice for the best action camera, but if you want to use a different camera, then the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is amazing value for money at the moment, being available for just $199 as part of the Amazon Spring sale, or £189 from Amazon UK. This is for the essential kit so you can decide what accessories are best for you.

At a glance

40MP 1/1.3inch sensor

Waterproof depth: 20 metres (without case)

Screens: Dual OLED High-Brightness touchscreens

Stills Resolution: 40-megapixel

Max video resolution: 4K

Operating time: 240 minutes

Internal storage: 47GB

Built-in pressure gauge: Yes

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. Image: DJI

“As a long-time DJI user who owns every single version of the Osmo Action, I can honestly say the Action 5 is a worthy development of a tried and tested system. The improvements may not be headline-grabbing but will make a difference out in the field and to the overall quality of your footage.”

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace, so check the retailer details before purchasing. See more great deals on cameras.

