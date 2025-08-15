If you’ve had an eye on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, then now might be the best time to buy one of the best Canon cameras, it’s available for $3999 body only in the US, or you can get £500 off in the UK, making it £3999 reduced from £4499, when you use the code CANON-500 at Park Cameras. If this deal isn’t available to you, check out the offers below for even more deals.

At a glance

45MP stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

30 frames per second shooting

8K 60fps internal raw recording

5.76m-dot, 0.76x viewfinder

Eye Control Focus

In our review we said “For any photographers still using 5D-series DSLRs, the EOS R5 Mark II is a massive step forward. Even for existing EOS R5 users, there’s plenty here to make it worth considering upgrading. It’s very difficult to think of anything that counts as a significant flaw. If you need a top-spec all-rounder than can do everything, it should be right at the top of your wishlist.”

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.