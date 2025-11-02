High-resolution flagship mirrorless cameras are never going to be particularly cheap, but you get what you pay for. One of the best flagships, the Sony Alpha A7R V, is now cheaper thanks to a time-limited Amazon deal.

There is a lot to like about this camera if you need the finest, high-resolution stills and good quality video.

As we said in our original review, the Sony Alpha A7R V’s ‘sensational viewfinder, superb screen design, and multitude of interface improvements are very impressive.’

VIa this Amazon deal, you can now get the Sony A7R V for $3,298, a welcome discount of 21%.

Sony A7R V key features

61MP full-frame sensor

693-point AF with subject recognition

ISO 100-32,000 (standard)

Up to 10fps shooting

8K 24fps video

9.44m-dot, 0.9x OLED viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot 4-way-articulated LCD

