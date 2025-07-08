Last week we covered some of the latest deals on the Sony Alpha A7 III and this relatively old but still highly capable full-frame camera is even cheaper during Amazon Prime Day. It’s a great first Sony full-frame camera, or an excellent choice of back-up.



Released in 2018, the Sony Alpha A7III was the third generation model in Sony’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless A7 series, offering a new sensor, improved speed, upgraded autofocus and impressive battery life. It also held its own against its successor.



While 2018 might seem like a long time ago in technology terms, there is still much to like about the Sony Alpha A7 III, including 10 frames per second shooting, effective image stabilisation and the ability to record 4k video – so it’s a good choice for content creators.



Via this Amazon US deal, you can get it for $1498:

There are also really good deals on Amazon UK – the best being the body only price of £999. This is a really good price considering how much imaging power is on offer and represents a price cut of 31%

It is also available with the Sony 28-70 mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens for £1187, down from £1377.

Sony Alpha A7 III key features

24.2MP BSI-CMOS full-frame sensor

ISO 100-204800 (extended)

10fps shooting

4K video recording

5-axis in body stabilisation

