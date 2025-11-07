Black Brits have been fighting in Britain’s armed services for a lot longer than most people think. For example around 1000 black sailors fought in the British Navy with Lord Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805, a battle which cost Nelson his life but established British naval supremacy for over a century. But as we prepare, once again, to remember the millions who fought for Britain in the First and Second World Wars, and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice, it’s worth noting that memory can be selective, and 80 years after the end of WW2 the sacrifices of millions of people from Britain’s colonies in both wars have been largely forgotten.

An Indian soldier serving with the British Army keeps watch on the German trenches using a periscope, circa 1916. (Photo by FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)



It’s a little known fact that 23% of the entire British armed forces in the Great War of 1914-18 were from India. A total of 1.3 million men made up the British Indian Army. Of these, 400,000 (31%) were Muslims and 650,000 (50%) were Hindus. The much smaller populations of Sihks and Gurkhas contributed around 100,000 men each.

An Indian soldier serving with the British Army is stretchered to hospital during World War I, circa 1916. (Photo by FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

On the 31st October 1914, at the First Battle of Ypres, Pakistani soldier Khudadad Khan became the first non-white recipient of the Victoria Cross, and one of 11 recipients from the British India Army, who suffered 120,000 casualties during WW1.



Khudadad Khan, a Pakistani soldier in the British Indian Army, became the first non-white recipient of the Victoria Cross in 1914 (Photo: National Muslim War Memorial Trust)



In WW2 India answered the call to ‘defend the Mother Empire’ in even greater numbers with 2.5 million enlisting, creating the largest volunteer army in history. This included 800,000 Muslims, 1.2 million Hindus, 300,000 Sikhs and 120,000 Gurkhas – 31 of whom were awarded the Victoria Cross.

Indian gunners with a Hotchkins gun in a trench behind sandbags, WWI. Britain used troops from India in the campaigns on the Western Front and in the Middle East against the Ottoman Empire. (Photo by Daily Herald Archive/National Science and Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images)

The Commander in Chief, Field Marshall Claude Auchinleck,famously stated that Britain could not have come through both world wars if they hadn’t had the Indian Army. Yet their contribution seems largely forgotten in portrayals of the wars in movies and popular culture.

Sick Berth Attendant Hooson and Leading Sick Berth Attendant Mitchell supporting an Indian soldier aboard the HM Hospital Ship ‘Oxfordshire’ during the Second World War, circa 1945. The soldier, who had been brought out of Hong Kong, where he had been a prisoner of war, was suffering from malnutrition. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

India may have provided the most troops but they were by no means the only country in the Empire whose British subjects signed up to fight in both world wars. In 1915 the War Office formed the 15,000 strong British West Indies Regiment, comprising volunteers from the Caribbean islands. They dug trenches, built roads and gun emplacements, acted as stretcher bearers, and maintained the supply of ammunition and, of course, fought on the front line.

The Caribbean Regiment During The Second World War, 1st Battalion, Caribbean Regiment preparing to return from Egypt to the West Indies in 1945: A 2 inch mortar team ready for action, 21 August 1945. (Photo by Sgt. R W Turner/ Imperial War Museums via Getty Images)



In 1917 Field Marshal Sir Douglas Haig praised the contribution of the BWIR, commenting on their excellent discipline and high morale. After the capture of Jerusalem in 1917 Major General Sir Edward Chaytor, wrote, ‘Outside my own division there are no troops I would sooner have with me than the BWIs, who have won the highest opinions of all who have been with them during our operations here’.

(Original Caption) 1/5/42-Libya: British Indian troops examine a Nazi flag found among the rubble in the shallow axis trenches on the Western Desert. This picture was made after the capture of Libyan Omar.

The most celebrated and decorated BWIR soldier of WW1 was Walter Tull. In 1917 he became the first black officer to lead white soldiers into battle. Tragically he was killed a year later in No Man’s Land, during the Second Battle of the Somme. During WW1 BWIR soldiers were awarded five Distinguished Service Orders, 30 Military Crosses, and 18 Distinguished Conduct Medals.

The Auxiliary Territorial Service In Trinidad, 1945, A group of ATS (Auxiliary Territorial Service) clerks at work in the storeroom of the Trinidad Base Command, Port of Spain, Trinidad in 1945. (Photo by Imperial War Museums via Getty Images)



A similar number of West Indians signed up to fight for Britain in the second world war, with around 3,700 Jamaicans in the RAF alone. One of the most distinguished Black servicemen was Ulric Cross, a Trinidadian who joined the RAF and flew more than 80 bombing missions as a navigator. He was awarded both the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Distinguished Service Order for his bravery.

A sergeant of the Royal Artillery pictured with his wife and their seven children on arrival at Southampton on the troopship HMS Dorsetshire from India, March 16th 1935. The family are walking along the quayside holding hands. A boy (second left) wears a bandage around his head. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Africa also contributed in huge numbers to the British war effort, with around 680,000 Africans serving in British military units, of whom 161,000 were Nigerian, and nearly 100,000 from Kenya. The most well-known of these were the Kings African Rifles. Originally formed in 1902 they saw action on multiple fronts in WW2, including against Mussolini in Ethiopia and against the Japanese in Burma.

(Original caption) Cheerful Askaris of the Kings African Rifles are riding through Tanarive, capital of Madagascar. Occupation of the capital gave meaning to complete British domination of the huge island. Much credit was due to the Askaris, many of whom were decorated for gallantry.

Overall, the contribution made during both world wars by Britain’s colonial subjects across the Empire is immeasurable and yet it is not today as well known as it should be. This fascinating gallery of rarely seen archive photographs from Getty Images shows just how the British war effort was actually a colonial war effort, and should be more widely recognised as such.

Motorcyclists, Sapper Hibbert (left) and Corporal Simmons, both from Jamaica, serving with the Royal Engineers at Clitheroe, Lancashire, 1941. (Photo by Taylor/Imperial War Museums via Getty Images)

Nepalese soldiers from the 2nd Battalion of the 10th Princess Mary’s Own Gurkha Rifles, British Indian Army receive instruction on the Model 1921 Thompson submachine gun with the 100 round Type “C” drum magazine during the Anglo-Soviet occupation of Persia circa October 1941 at Khorramshahr in Iran. British Official Photograph BM 5715. (Photo by BIPPA/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

Japanese Troops Leave Bangkok, 1945, One of the Gurkha sentries posted to oversee disarmed Japanese soldiers as they wait to board trains that will carry them to prisoner of war camps outside the city of Bangkok, September 1945. (Photo by No 9 Army Film & Photographic Unit/ Imperial War Museums via Getty Images)

Indian Sikh cavalry troopers from the 15th Lancers (Cureton’s Multanis) Regiment of the 3rd (Lahore) Division of the British Indian Army parade along the streets of Marseille after disembarking on 26th of September 1914 in Marseilles, France. The 15th Lancers were the first British Indian cavalry regiment to land in France at the onset of the First World War. (Photo by Charles Chusseau-Flaviens/Paul Thompson/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Indian Troops In Burma, 1944, An Indian infantry section of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Rajput Regiment about to go on patrol on the Arakan front, Burma, circa 1944. (Photo by No 9 Army Film & Photographic Unit/ Imperial War Museums via Getty Images)

During World War 2, Gurkha troops march at Hampton Court, London, England, 1942. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

Portrait of Sonia Thompson from Kingston, Jamaica, who served as an Instrument Repairer in the WAAF (Women’s Auxiliary Air Force), 1943. (Photo by Royal Air Force official photographer/Imperial War Museums via Getty Images)

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.