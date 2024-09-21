Amateur Photographer verdict Urth’s Magnetic ND Selects filter kit is quick to use and stores neatly as a stack, complete with protective end caps. There’s no negative impact on image quality and the price is attractive, too. Pros Quick and easy to use

Neat stacking design

High optical quality

Attractively priced Cons Risk of vignetting when filters are stacked

Urth manufacturers an extensive range of filters and the Plus+ series is its flagship line, using German Schott B270 glass and 10 layers of nano-coating on each side for easier cleaning and better light transmission. The Urth Magnetic ND Selects Filter Kit Plus+ comprises three circular neutral density filters, a magnetic lens adapter and two magnetic end caps to protect the filters when they’re not in use.

Urth Magnetic ND Selects Filter Kit Plus+ at a glance

£89-£179

37- 82mm filter threads available

ND 8 (3 EV), 64 (6EV) and 1000 (10EV) included

Magnetic adapter in the kit

Magnetic caps included

uk.urth.co

Each of the filters has a different density or ‘strength’ enabling 3, 6 or 10 stops of light to be cut and the exposure time increased to compensate. They can also be stacked for additional exposure extension if necessary, however, you need to keep your eyes open for increased vignetting.

Until late 2020, Urth was known as Gobe, but the filter, strap and bag manufacturer rebranded to a name that reflects the company’s commitment to the Earth and having a positive impact on the planet. It aims to use low-impact materials and produce products that last.

Urth Magnetic ND Selects Filter Kit Plus+ key features:

Stacking design : The three filters, adapter ring and caps snap together for convenient storage

: The three filters, adapter ring and caps snap together for convenient storage Protective caps : Urth provides magnetic end caps that cover the filters when they’re not in use

: Urth provides magnetic end caps that cover the filters when they’re not in use Ultra-slim rim : The slim magnesium/aluminium alloy filter rims for reduced vignetting

: The slim magnesium/aluminium alloy filter rims for reduced vignetting German glass : Urth uses German B270 Schott optical glass for the filters

: Urth uses German B270 Schott optical glass for the filters Nano-coatings: 20-layer nano-coating gives better image quality, added protection and makes for easier cleaning

The ND filters are multi-coated and made of high-quality glass. Credit: Angela Nicholson

Urth makes the Magnetic ND Selects Filter Kit Plus+ in 11 sizes from 39mm to 82mm. I tested the 82mm version and used it natively on some lenses and via a step ring on others with a smaller filter thread. It’s also possible to buy additional magnetic adapter rings (£15-£19) if you want to swap the filters quickly between different lenses. However, Urth doesn’t offer any step rings so they have to be purchased elsewhere.

The filters can be stacked together with protective end caps. Credit: Angela Nicholson

The slim adapter ring threaded smoothly onto my lenses and step rings. Once it’s attached, the filters snap smartly into place and are held firmly.

The Urth ND Selects Plus+ filters cut out the claimed amount of light, extending the exposure satisfactorily. However, it’s worth knowing that some camera’s exposure meters can struggle to adjust to the impact of a 10-stop neutral density filter, and may recommend an inaccurate setting.

The magnetic adapter ring screws smoothly onto your lenses. Credit: Angela Nicholson

I used the 61MP Sony A7R IV with a Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM lens to test the impact of the Urth filters on resolving power. I couldn’t spot a drop in the detail level of my images.

Upon close examination, I spotted an increase in the vignetting in the far corners of images shot using the Sony 24-70mm lens at the 24mm point when one filter was mounted. But it’s not an issue at normal viewing sizes.

The filters cause no perceptible loss of image detail. Credit: Angela Nicholson ILCE-7RM4 · f/8 · 1/0s · 24mm · ISO250

Stacking two filters makes the corner shading more obvious, but it can be removed by zooming to the 35mm point. The combined filtration of the three filters is likely way more than is ever going to be required, and it also demands that the lens is zoomed to around 50mm to avoid vignetting.

Urth Magnetic ND Selects Filter Kit Plus+: Our Verdict

Urth ND Plus+ filters are attractively priced for such high-quality filters. They are easy to transport, quick to deploy and the maintain high image quality, with the only issue being slight vignetting when using some wide-angle lenses. It’s helpful to have the three densities of filter, especially around sunset when light levels change quickly, as you don’t always need the very long exposure times afforded by a 10-stop filter.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.