Amateur Photographer verdict The SmallRig AD-50Lite offers a good feature set for videographers at an affordable price. It’s quick to set up and the fluid head enables smooth camera movements. Pros Great kit for the price

Good height range for most applications

Simple set-up Cons No balance adjustment

Fixed pan and tilt damping

Non-adjustable leg-spreader

While it’s possible to shoot video with a camera mounted on a photography tripod, you really need a dedicated video tripod and head if you want to keep the camera steady while you pan or tilt the camera. The SmallRig AD-50Lite is an affordable option that fits the bill nicely with a fluid head for smooth camera movements and a levelling base to ensure that the camera is level and the horizon won’t start to slope as you pan. You also get a leg spreader that snaps into place to help keep the legs rigid for extra stability.

SmallRig AD-50Lite at a glance:

$99.99 / £99.99

Aluminium alloy legs

Maximum height: 1.58m / 62.2 inches

Minimum height: 0.75m / 28.7 inches

65mm / 2.5-inch bowl mount

2.8kg / 6.2lbs weight

Payload of 5kg

smallrig.com

At 2.8kg, the D-50Lite is heavy in comparison with the travel tripods that are popular for photography, but it’s a relative lightweight amongst video tripods. With a folded length of 79cm, it’s not the sort of tripod that you’ll be carrying on the side of your backpack very often. But it comes with a padded bag with a shoulder strap and a pocket to hold the tilt handle.

The tripod can also support payloads of up to 5kg, which is more than enough for a simple video set-up. In addition, it extends up to 1.58m in height and its lowest operational height is 75cm.

SmallRig AD-50Lite key features:

Video Head : The kit includes a fluid video tripod head for smooth tilting

: The kit includes a fluid video tripod head for smooth tilting Levelling Base : The head is mounted on a 65mm bowl that allows the camera to be levelled

: The head is mounted on a 65mm bowl that allows the camera to be levelled Leg Spreader : A leg spreader adds stability to the set-up but it’s not adjustable

: A leg spreader adds stability to the set-up but it’s not adjustable Padded Bag : A padded shoulder bag with an inside pocket to hold tilt handle is included in the kit

: A padded shoulder bag with an inside pocket to hold tilt handle is included in the kit Accessory mount: A 1/4-20 thread on the tripod shoulder allows accessories to be mounted via a magic arm or similar device

SmallRig AD-50Lite tripod folded down. Credit: Angela Nicholson

Each of the AD-50Lite’s three-section legs has two chunky release knobs that require around a quarter turn to go from locked to loose enough for the legs to extend under their own weight. While it’s good to see a leg-spreader to brace the legs for extra stability, its length isn’t adjustable so the legs can only be used at one angle with the spreader in action. Better news is that the rubber pads at the end of the legs can be screwed up to reveal metal spikes for enhanced grip on rocky or icy terrain.

SmallRig AD-50Lite leg adjustment knob. Credit: Angela Nicholson

Instead of the centre column we’re used to with photography tripods, there’s the lock for the levelling base under the head. This has a decent grip so you can unlock the bowl quickly and adjust the angle of the base with a fairly smooth, jerk-free movement. There’s a bubble level to help with positioning the bowl, but the head needs to be tipped forward to make it visible from above and it’s often easier to use the camera’s level.

SmallRig AD-50Lite levelling bowl and pan-and-tilt head. Credit: Angela Nicholson

The head has damping for the pan and tilt control, but you can’t fine-tune the damping to suit different camera and lens combinations. Nevertheless, once you’ve discovered how much pressure is required, the movements are smooth.

SmallRig AD-50Lite tripod. Credit: Angela Nicholson

If you’re looking for a video tripod but would prefer a more premium option, SmallRig also makes the larger AD-50 tripod (£172.90). It has a maximum height of 1.63m but, thanks to its carbon fibre legs, weighs the same as the AD-50 Lite. It also has a more advanced tripod head and can cope with payloads of up to 6.5Kg.

SmallRig AD-50Lite: Our Verdict

While there are more sophisticated video tripod kits, the SmallRig AD-50Lite has a lot to offer at a great price. It’s quick and easy to set up, relatively lightweight and enables smooth panning and tilting while recording.

