Amateur Photographer verdict Although the Paper Shoot camera is overpriced and underwhelming, both in terms of feature options and image quality, this DIY compact would be a fun way to get started with photography Pros Easy and fun to assemble and use

Creative design cases

4 image filters available

Comes with SD Card and AAA rechargeable batteries Cons Overpriced

Poor in low light

Slow to start up

Filters are bland

Manufactured in Taiwan, the Paper Shoot camera is a minimalist, interchangeable case design that is presented as a digicam alternative to disposable film cameras. It is designed to offer higher-quality digital photos in an easy-to-use compact camera, with a similar experience to film photography, with its intentional no-screen back and range of filters.

Paper Shoot camera at a glance:

20MP CMOS, 28MM, F2.2

ISO 100-3200, Automatic

Up to 1/30sec, Automatic

One-Button System (On/Off/Shoot).

1440p 10 seconds video, time lapse, MP4 format

Four colour effects

Requires and supports SD card below 128 GB

Requires 2 AAA NiMH/NiCd rechargeable batteries, USB-C charging

DIY Assembly

Compatible With MAC OS and Windows XP and later versions.

68 mm W x 105 mm H x 14 mm D, Weight: 85g

You can purchase the Paper Shoot 20MP Camera board without a case for $139/£125 which comes with SD card and two batteries. Camera bundles including a case can be purchased for $158.50/£144.50, additional cases are available ($19.50/£19.50 each). The Paper Shoot cameras are only available to buy from the Paper Shoot website and Analogue Wonderland.

The Paper Shoot camera is a DIY design, where you insert a circuit board with lens inside a paper casing. Image: Jessica Miller

Paper Shoot: Features

The current Paper Shoot camera model has an improved 20MP over its 16MP predecessors. It has a 28mm fixed-focus lens with F2.2 aperture and ISO ranges between 100-3200, max shutter 1/30”.

To switch to video shooting, the user must connect the camera to a power bank and then toggle the filter switch to the fourth setting for video, and the third setting for time-lapse, followed by pressing the shutter button. The camera can take only 10 seconds of video. For capturing 10 seconds of time-lapse video, 30-minutes of recording needs to take place. Timelapses can be created using the same steps but switching to the fourth filter. To create video and timelapses there are quite a few steps for the sake of 10 seconds, I can see users just not doing this.

There are plenty of additional accessories available to enhance the image-making experience and creative options, at an extra cost. A separate video/timelapse function card, essentially a small sim card ($13.30/£15), is available to eliminate need for the external power source. An expansion pack of four Function cards ($30/£30) includes Square photos, Retro Frame, Double Exposure and Color Palette Recording. There is also Prism, Fish Eye and Star lens sets ($21.50/£25) as well as extra filter cards for different film effects ($35/£35 for 16).

To access photos, you can plug the camera into a computer via USB or use the SD card in a card reader.

Paper Shoot: Build and handling

The Paper Shoot camera is a DIY model that comes in separate pieces: a slim circuit board which contains a cavity for two AAA batteries, SD card slot, USB-C charging port and lens, plus a case that folds in half around the circuit board. The case comes with two pins that you screw in to hold the camera together. At just 85g and 68mm x 105mm x 14mm, it is super light and slim, fitting easily into pockets.

The building of the camera is simple and quite fun. Users can choose from a range of different cases featuring retro, floral, patterned and cartoon designs, which makes the camera unique in that sense.

Like a film camera, there is no screen on the Paper Shoot. The viewfinder is just a mere rectangular hole cut into the circuit board and case. On the front of the case next to the lens is the shutter button. There is no on/off switch, you just press the shutter.

Front of the circuit board, featuring the 20MP CMOS, 28MM, F2.2 lens Image: Jessica Miller



Back of the circuit board. Image: Jessica Miller

There will be shutter sounds, which is quite loud and noticeable in quiet environments (and rather annoying), one bleep to prime the lens and adjust exposure/ISO settings, the second to take the photo. If not primed, it can take a couple of seconds for the camera to switch on and take the photo, but if taking many photos straight after the other it is much quicker. The camera will automatically turn off in-between shots though. In low light, you should wait to hear the second sound before moving to avoid as much shake as possible.

There is no built-in flash (a separate detachable ring light is available $29.90/£30), and two blue LED lights indicate how its working, different combinations will indicate taking a photo, recording video, battery or SD issues.

Image: Jessica Miller

Paper Shoot camera case made from ‘stone paper’, a durable material made from pressed limestone and biodegradable resin. It is water resistant, drop resistant, and supposedly as resistant as a plastic case. While the case does feel quite solid, the sides of the case leave the circuit board exposed to dust, water etc.

With sustained use I think the cases will need replacing often, in the time I have had the camera and been using on a couple of trips, taking in and out of a bag the case has received a few scratches and dents.

It’s worth noting that Paper Shoot recommends an SD card that is under 128GB, which is plenty.

The Paper Shoot camera case is made from ‘stone paper’ and wraps around the circuit board, fastened with a screw. Image: Jessica Miller

Paper Shoot: Image Quality and Performance

My expectations for this camera were quite low, whilst that has been sustained, I am pleasantly surprised in some cases. It has the capability of producing some nice results, mainly in bright light. But it is quite poor in low light and if you are on the move, it captures every shake, so you will need to remain still to take your shot. I’ve also found pretty much every photograph has some strange brown vignetting around the edges and corners of photos. You also need to be mindful of fingers and other obstructions coming close to the lens, as chances are they will also be picked up.

Colour filter Image: Jessica Miller

Black and white filter in low light Image: Jessica Miller

Photos in bright lighting situations worked well. Blue filter Image: Jessica Miller

Blue filter Image: Jessica Miller

Colour filter Image: Jessica Miller

Colour filter Image: Jessica Miller

Colour filter Image: Jessica Miller

When I did get good results, they were rather clear and crisp. Most cases saw more detail towards the centre of the photo, with blur and less detail further towards the edges. There is also tendency for the skies to be overexposed, particularly on a grey day.

Image: Jessica Miller

The four available filters (Colours, Black and White, Sepia and Blue tone) are a nice touch, though they are quite pale. The black and white filter almost looks brown in some cases. The sepia filter applies a nice vintage / retro effect, which worked great in South Beach, Miami to emphasise the art deco style.

Colour filter Image: Jessica Miller

Black and white. Image: Jessica Miller

Blue filter. Image: Jessica Miller

Sepia filter Image: Jessica Miller

Beyond the standard point-and-shoot images, there’s not much else to the camera. 10-second video and timelapse clips are possible to create, but I do struggle however to see who is going to make the effort to use this feature when it requires an extra power supply attached whilst in use. The results are really basic and the audio quite muffled. There is also a faint bleeping noise in all footage which isn’t ideal.

You can, as mentioned, get additional accessories to enhance creativity.

South Beach, Miami. Sepia filter. Image: Jessica Miller

South Beach, Miami. Sepia filter. Image: Jessica Miller

South Beach, Miami. Sepia filter. Image: Jessica Miller

Verdict

The Paper Shoot is a quirky and fun gift or a novelty stocking filler at Christmas, as well as being a fun addition to holidays, parties or weddings. It’s aimed at people who want a basic, compact, slim, lightweight camera but desire a more eco-conscious alternative to disposable cameras. This camera isn’t for anyone serious about photography though, and there are plenty of better compact camera alternatives out there.

The price is very expensive for something that is essentially made of paper and with very basic features. Start adding additional accessories to help you get more out of the camera, and the price starts to hike further. Most, if not all, smartphone cameras are now producing images of better quality so it can’t be considered as a replacement for those options. The camera does produce some generally ok results, not fantastic but some are good. I like the option to switch between different filters to give some variety, even if they are a bit wishy-washy for my personal liking. I’d like to see a built-in flash be added in any future editions of the camera to enhance use in low-light and help add some contrast – which would also help it compete against the other trendy digicams out there.

With this camera you really are buying in to more of an experience rather than groundbreaking features. With its stylish, interchangeable cases the Paper Shoot camera is a conversation starter. It’s fun to build and use, and without the screen to immediately see photos, its also reminiscent of the analogue experience.