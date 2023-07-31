Andy Westlake tests Kase’s updated magnetic filters to see how this second-generation filter system works.

When I tested Kase’s original Wolverine magnetic circular filters a couple of years back, I found them to be the quickest and easiest way of working with polarising and neutral density (ND) filters. Now, the firm’s second-generation Revolution filters bring some useful updates.

The basic idea, though, remains the same. You screw an adapter ring onto your lens, and the filters then clip on magnetically. Multiple filters can be stacked, allowing polarising and neutral density filters to be used at the same time. Entry-Level Kits include polarising, ND8 and ND64 filters (3 and 6 stops respectively), while Pro Kits add an ND1000 filter (10 stops). They’re available in 77mm, 82mm and 95mm sizes.

Kase’s new Revolution design allows filters to sit closer to the lens’s front element. Here’s the CPL on the Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Kase Revolution Magnetic Circular filters: key features

Inlaid ring: This fixes inside the lens’s filter thread using a special plastic tool that won’t scratch your glass

This fixes inside the lens’s filter thread using a special plastic tool that won’t scratch your glass Adapter rings: Magnetic step-up adapter rings are available for lenses with smaller threads, for £17 or £19 apiece

Magnetic step-up adapter rings are available for lenses with smaller threads, for £17 or £19 apiece Lens cap: A magnetic metal lens cap is supplied, which snaps firmly onto the lens adapter ring

A magnetic metal lens cap is supplied, which snaps firmly onto the lens adapter ring Carry case: The filters, adapter rings and cap all fit neatly into the grey concertina-style case, which boasts a belt loop and brass clip

Kase Revolution Magnetic Circular filters: new features

Compared to the older Wolverines, the Revolution design brings some key improvements. Firstly, you now get two screw-in magnetic lens adapters. One is resolutely conventional, but the second is a clever new inlaid design that allows filters to sit closer to the lens’s front element. This means they should no longer vignette with lenses that are particularly picky about requiring slim filters, such as the Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS.

Kase’s new inlaid filter ring allows the Revolution filters to sit closer to the lens’s front element. image credit: Andy Westlake

Secondly, the filters are now colour-coded to make them easier to distinguish quickly in the field – silver for the polariser, blue for ND8, gold for ND64, and red for ND1000. This is a nice idea, although to me, the actual colour scheme isn’t particularly intuitive. I’d still make a point of putting them back in the case in a specific order.

Colour-coded rims are designed to make the Revolution filters easier to distinguish. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Thirdly, the carry case is now made from grey fabric, rather than brown faux leather. It uses a similar concertina design as before, but now opens wider, making the filters easier to access. The trade-off is that it’s slightly bulkier.

The entire kit fits neatly into the supplied grey fabric carry case. Image credit: Andy Westlake

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the sheer quality of the filters. I tested the 77mm Entry-Level Kit using the 60MP Sony Alpha A7R IV, and saw no visible negative impact on detail. In terms of colour, the polariser is slightly warm in tone, but the ND filters are practically colour neutral, so you won’t have to correct any nasty casts.

Using the inlaid ring and a single filter, there’s no vignetting. Sony Alpha A7R IV, Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS at 24mm, 1/40sec at f/11, ISO 100. Click on the image to view at full resolution. Image credit: Andy Westlake

I found the new inlaid adapter ring worked perfectly with my Sony 24-105mm f/4, eliminating vignetting at 24mm when using a single filter, although I still needed to crop or zoom in a little when stacking two. Most lenses are more forgiving.

Using the polairser and ND 64, there’s no impact on image quality. But I had to crop slightly (to 25mm equivalent) to remove vignetting. Sony Alpha A7R IV, Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS at 24mm, 1.6sec at f/11, ISO 100. Image credit: Andy Westlake

More generally, though, Kase suggests buying filters one size above your largest lens thread to minimise the risk of vignetting. A handy table on the firm’s website lists which filter size works best with various popular ultra-wide zooms.

Kase Revolution Magnetic Circular Filters: Kit Contents

The Revolution kits include the following components. Everything fits neatly into the supplied carry case.

Kase’s new inlaid adapter ring comes with a plastic tool to screw it in place. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Magnetic Adapter Ring

Magnetic Inlaid Ring

Inlaid ring attachment tool

Magnetic Lens Cap

Magnetic CPL filter

Magnetic ND8 filter

Magnetic ND64 filter

Magnetic ND1000 filter (Pro Kits only)

Carry Case

Back compatibility with Kase Wolverine Magnetic Circulars

Kase’s Revolution filters will clip happily onto the front of the older Wolverine magnetic circular filters, and they use the same step-up lens adapter rings, too. However, Wolverines have a slightly larger diameter attachment point, which means they won’t sit properly on the front of Revolutions. Sadly, this also means they don’t fit onto the new inlaid lens ring.

Kase Revolution Magnetic Circular filters: Our Verdict

Kase has taken its original magnetic circular filters and retained all the same attractions, while adding some genuinely useful updates and maintaining the same price. For photographers who use polarising and ND filters, they come highly recommended.

