The HelloBaby Instant Print camera for kids prints out black and white pictures, has a 3.2 inch screen, two cameras, built-in games and an mp3 player. It looks like a cat and can spit out small black and white instant prints from it’s mouth.

The cat’s nose is a small LED light. Photo JW

At a glance

12 megapixel main camera*

12 MP selfie camera*

3.2 inch screen

1200 mAh rechargeable battery

Black and white ~3.5 x 2 inch thermal prints

1080p HD video

HelloBaby Instant Camera Model: 5D

Despite claims of 12MP images, the highest MP selectable for the main camera and selfie camera is 8MP, and these are 3800×2160 pixels, 16:9 aspect. When printing you get a choice of dot print or grey scale, as well as the ability to adjust the print density from 1 to 5. Prints are roughly 5cm x 8.5cm (2inches x 3.5inches), with a 5mm border.

What comes in the box? The camera, 2 rolls of paper, rubber cat ears (for the camera), a 16GB microSD card, a neck strap, USB C charging cable, and a small instruction booklet. The camera is relatively easy to use once you get used to it.

How the camera looks is certainly part of the charm, with the main camera making up one of the cat’s eyes, and a speaker the other eye. The prints come out of the cat’s mouth, and the ears add to the looks. There’s a light in the middle of the face that can be switched on if extra light is needed.

The 3.2inch screen is quite colourful. Photo JW

The screen is average, but at 3.2inches is quite generous for a compact camera. It also appears to have some dust stuck in the screen after a short time using the camera. The paw shaped buttons are used for switching the camera on, changing modes, as well as printing photos. You can go through a range of photo filters and frames.

Performance

Looking at the photos taken, image quality is lacking, with low levels of detail, and poor colour reproduction, unless conditions are perfect. Even in good light, some colours are off, with light purple flowers being captured as blue. Although colour reproduction doesn’t matter too much if you’re just going to print them in black and white.

In low light images are filled with noise. Digital zoom makes images so much worse. Even a very cheap mobile phone will give much better results.

The watermark can’t be switched off. Photo Jeremy Waller

Printed photos lack quality but are fun and humorous, and good to share with friends (if you have any). Replacement paper is cheap as well. The grey scale options gives a darker image, but also show less detail than the dot option.

Grey scale print on the left, dotted print on the right. Photo JW

Verdict

The camera is normally priced at $50 / £70 but often found discounted, making it great value for money, especially considering how cheap the prints are. At the low price, the shortcomings in image quality could possibly be forgiven, especially as the camera looks so cute. It should keep young kids entertained for a long time.

For more options, have a look at the best instant cameras, or have a look at the best cameras for kids.