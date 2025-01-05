Amateur Photographer verdict The Deuter Jaypack 34+ is a large backpack that’ll hold an impressive amount of kit, including large pro cameras and long telephoto lenses. It’s highly configurable and comfortable to carry, too. Pros Comfortable carrying system

Makes good use of the capacity

Plenty of dividers Cons Jet-pack-like shape

Small side pockets

The Deuter Jaypack 34+ is a purpose-built camera backpack designed for photographers who want to carry a lot of kit. As such, it measures 60 x 30 x 22 cm and weighs 2.16kg, giving a substantial capacity of 34L. Thankfully, Deuter’s Alpine Back System also ensures comfortable carrying, aided by well-padded adjustable shoulder straps, a sternum strap and stabiliser or load adjustment straps at the top of the main straps.

Deuter Jaypack 34+ at a glance:

$310 / £300

Rear and top-opening backpack

Integrated camera compartment

Weight: 2160 g

Volume: 34 L

Dimensions (L x W x D): 60 x 30 x 22 cm

deuter.com

An internal flexible steel frame maintains the backpack’s shape and helps distribute the load for better balance, making the pack feel good even when fully loaded. There’s also a removable waist belt with two handy zip-close pockets which enables some of the load to be carried on your hips, reducing the strain on your shoulders.

Inside, the main compartment is spacious enough to accommodate a pro-level DSLR or a dual-grip mirrorless camera, along with a clutch of lenses, including one with a focal length up to 800mm. You can anticipate squeezing in a couple of camera bodies and around six lenses, plus a few accessories.

Deuter Jaypack 34+ interior with camera kit. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

As usual, the layout is customisable thanks to densely padded dividers of different sizes. The whole bottom, sides and rear of the main compartment are compatible with the Velcro along the bottom edges and ends of the dividers, which means the storage is highly configurable.

Deuter supplies 14 dividers in five different sizes, which I found to be more than I need. But it means there’s plenty of scope for fitting in different types of gear.

Deuter Jaypack 34+ harness, including removable waist belt. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Deuter Jaypack 34+ key features:

Top and Rear Access : The main compartment can be accessed via the zip around the outer edge of the rear section or via the zips at the top.

: The main compartment can be accessed via the zip around the outer edge of the rear section or via the zips at the top. Removable Waist Belt : The padded waist belt can be removed if necessary

: The padded waist belt can be removed if necessary Flat Base : The rugged, flat base of the backpack means it is stable on the ground

: The rugged, flat base of the backpack means it is stable on the ground Laptop Sleeve : There’s room for a 15-inch laptop in the front sleeve

: There’s room for a 15-inch laptop in the front sleeve Load Adjustment Straps: Straps at the top of the shoulder straps help manage the load

Deuter Jaypack 34+ load adjustment strap. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Kit access is straightforward with the main opening being around the back, so the straps and back panel don’t get dirty when you take the pack off to get at your gear. There’s also a top opening which, with correctly configured dividers lets you reach your camera or a lens quickly.

Alternatively, the dual-zip arrangement means you can create a useful top section with 4L extension capacity for carrying accessories or personal items.

Deuter Jaypack 34+ top compartment. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

For smaller items like filters and memory cards, there are three zippered pockets on the reverse side of the back panel. Meanwhile the inside of the front panel has a few organisational pockets and a sleeve that can accommodate a laptop of up to 15 inches in size.

Externally, the Jaypack has multiple attachment points. Four gear straps, plus a side strap with an aluminium hook buckle, are provided to secure items like a tripod or jacket.

Deuter Jaypack 34+ laptop sleeve. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Deuter suggests attaching a tripod at the middle-front section of the bag using the straps, but I prefer to put a leg in one of the side pockets and use a strap to keep it in place.

The Jaypack 34+ comes in two colour options, ‘Redwood’ and ‘Black’, and it’s constructed from 330D Textured REC PA fabric made from recycled pre-consumer waste. The polyester and polyamide fibres are water and abrasion resistant.

Deuter Jaypack 34+ with tripod in side pocket. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Deuter Jaypack 34+: Our Verdict

The Deuter Jaypack 34+ strikes a good balance between durability, comfort and customisability. It also maximises the space available for camera and lens storage, which means you can carry a lot of gear if you want. The shoulder straps are nicely shaped and padded, and this combined with the padded back panel, sternum strap and waist-belt, makes the backpack comfortable to carry. I like the clean unfussy lines overall, but it looks a bit like a jetpack on my 5-foot 2-inch frame.

