Amateur Photographer verdict The Billingham TEN-16 may just be the perfect high-quality bag for small rangefinder-style cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI. It’s beautifully designed and gives excellent protection. But it’s pricey. Pros Perfect fit for Fujifilm X100VI

Beautifully designed and made

Gives excellent protection

Flexible carrying options

Choice of attractive colours Cons Limited space for accessories

Expensive (but will last forever)

It’s no secret that one of the most popular camera lines of the past few years has been Fujifilm’s X100 series. Strangely, though, it’s been difficult to find a high-quality carrying case that matches those cameras’ classic style. If that’s something you’ve been searching for, then be prepared to break out your credit card now, as the Billingham TEN-16 is here.

Billingham TEN-16 at a glance:

$142 / £129

For compact rangefinder-style cameras

Four colour options

Quick ‘clogball’ closure

Removable shoulder strap

Approx 18 x 12 x 10cm (external)

Approx 16 x 9.5 x 7cm (internal)

billingham.co.uk

This beautifully made soft pouch is the perfect size for the X100VI. The camera will fit with many popular accessories attached, including half-cases and hand grips. Weather-sealing UV filters and slimline lens hoods can be accommodated, too, such as the Haoge LUV-X54. Even the classic vented LH-X100 hood fits, if you’re happy slip it in over the lens in reverse.

More generally, the bag will accept flat-bodied rangefinder-stye cameras, either film or digital, up to about 14cm wide, 8cm tall, and 7cm deep including the lens (the flexible design means there’s a bit of leeway). For example, I was able to fit in the Olympus PEN-F with 17mm f/1.8 lens, or the Sony A6000 with the Samyang AF 35mm F2.8 FE.

Many classic 35mm compact rangefinders will fit too, including the Leica CL with Voigtlander 40mm f/1.4 lens, or the fixed-lens Olympus 35SP. My Nicca 3-S Leica copy drops in nicely with its 5cm f/2 Nikkor lens.

Billingham TEN-16 with four small rangefinder-style cameras that will fit inside. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Billingham TEN-16 key features:

Colours : There’s a choice between Black/Black, Burgundy/Chocolate, Sage /Chocolate and Black/Tan colour combinations

: There’s a choice between Black/Black, Burgundy/Chocolate, Sage /Chocolate and Black/Tan colour combinations Strap: The shoulder strap is adjustable, removable, and (in a first for Billingham) made entirely from leather

The shoulder strap is adjustable, removable, and (in a first for Billingham) made entirely from leather Belt loops: Two press-stud leather loops allow the bag to be attached to your belt or to certain Billingham bags as an end-pocket

Two press-stud leather loops allow the bag to be attached to your belt or to certain Billingham bags as an end-pocket Drawstring top: A neatly designed drawstring fabric closure helps keep your camera protected from the elements

In design terms, the bag is pretty simple. You get a large main pocket for your camera, with two slim pockets at the back. The front one of these is 8cm deep, which makes it perfect for a spare SD card. Behind it is a full-depth pocket that could, perhaps, hold a smartphone, although it’s uncomfortably tight for my iPhone 15 Pro Max in a protective case.

For carrying, there are straps on the back and a leather shoulder sling. Image credit: Andy Westlake

If you want to carry a spare battery, you’ll have to drop it loose into the bottom of the bag.

For carrying, the TEN-16 comes with a high-quality leather shoulder strap. Alternatively, it can be attached to your belt via a pair of loops on the back. These also allow it to be used as an end-pocket on many of Billingham’s shoulder bags, including the popular Hadley Pro range.

The TEN-16 will hold the Fujifilm X100VI with a half-case attached. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Access to your camera is very quick, even one-handed, via Billingham’s signature ‘clogball’ closure. Padding on the front, sides, and base gives a good level of protection without making the bag too bulky. Materials and construction are exemplary, with the firm’s three-layer canvas incorporating a butyl-rubber middle layer that makes it practically impermeable to water.

The bigger option: Billingham 72 for larger cameras

If you shoot with a larger compact camera, and particularly a Leica Q-series model, take a look at the Billingham 72 instead. This measures 15 x 13 x 19cm, and features a front pocket and removable webbing strap. It comes in a choice of seven colour combinations for £142.

The bag is also perfect for 35mm film rangefinder cameras such as the Olympus 35 SP. Image credit: Andy

Billingham TEN-16: Our Verdict

The Billingham TEN-16 is is a lovely little bag that’s perfect for the Fujifilm X100V and other similarly sized cameras. It’s beautifully made from top-quality materials and should keep your camera protected no matter what the weather. Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s worth every penny.

