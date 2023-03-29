3 Legged Thing Punks Billy 2.0 at a glance:

$279 / £224-249 (Carbon Fibre)

Maximum height 1.66m

Folded length 45.7cm

1.57kg weight

18Kg Load capacity

www.3leggedthing.com

The original Billy was a popular and reliable tripod, but 3 Legged Thing refreshed it with all the upgrades that it has made to the second generation of its Punks range. That means that all three of the tripod’s legs can be unscrewed and replaced by the optional Vanz feet to create a tabletop tripod. One of the detached legs can also be attached to the centre column to make a monopod or microphone boom of around 1.7m in length.

3 Legged Thing Punks Billy 2.0 key features:

Detachable legs: All three of the Billy 2.0 legs are removable. They can be replaced with the optional Vanz feet to create a mini tripod for £59.99

All three of the Billy 2.0 legs are removable. They can be replaced with the optional Vanz feet to create a mini tripod for £59.99 Accessory: There’s a reinforced 1/4-20 thread integrated into the tripod canopy for attaching an accessory arm to hold a monitor or light

There’s a reinforced 1/4-20 thread integrated into the tripod canopy for attaching an accessory arm to hold a monitor or light Carbon fibre: The legs and centre column are made from 8 layers of carbon fibre. The Billy 2.0 is available with either copper or blue accents for a splash of colour

The legs and centre column are made from 8 layers of carbon fibre. The Billy 2.0 is available with either copper or blue accents for a splash of colour Feet: 3 Legged Thing offers a collection of optional alternative feet for use on different terrain

Because of 3 Legged Thing’s high-quality machining, the legs are easy to detach, and then reattach smoothly with little risk of cross-threading. In addition, the leg locks are beefier and have a central knurled metal section with textured rubber grips either side to give better purchase and make them easier to turn even in wet conditions.

The canopy that sits below the tripod head has been redesigned to make it useful for threading cables through to keep them tidy, or for clipping on an accessory. There’s also a metal D at the base of the centre column for attaching a weight to add extra stability.

Helpfully, when the tripod is collapsed the three locks on each leg sit close enough together for them to fit within the span of your hand so they can be unlocked with one movement. It also only takes around a quarter of a turn to unlock the legs for extending, meaning that you can deploy the Billy 2.0 in a matter of seconds.

3 Legged Thing supplies the tripod with the AirHed Neo 2.0 ball head. Together, they have a combined weight of 1.57kg while packing down to 45.7cm in length, making them a good choice for travel.

Unlike some travel tripods, you’re unlikely to find yourself having stoop to use the Billy 2.0, as its maximum height with the centre column extended is 1.66m, or 1.37m with the centre column collapsed. It’s also possible to reverse the centre column quickly for near to ground-level shooting.

3 Legged Thing Punks Billy 2.0: What’s in the kit?

As well as the tripod legs and the excellent AirHed Neo 2.0 ball head with an Arca-Swiss compatible quick release plate, 3 Legged Thing supplies a useful carabiner tool with hex and coin keys, plus a decent-quality padded clamshell bag and strap to carry the tripod kit.

3 Legged Thing Punks Billy 2.0: Our Verdict

There are bigger, heavier and more stable tripods available, but 3 Legged Thing has done a great job with the Billy 2.0 so it’s the sort of tripod that you’re happy to carry with you. It looks, feels and performs like a high-quality tripod and can keep your camera still for long exposure photography. It’s also versatile, thanks to its new accessory mount and the ability to create a monopod or tripod boom.

For more options have a look at the best camera tripods, or have a look at the best camera phone tripods.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.