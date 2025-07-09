Action cameras are the perfect accessory for this summer’s travels and a very versatile accompaniment to your main camera.

Despite stiff competition from DJI and other smaller makers, GoPro remains the market leader for action cameras, and if you are looking for a well-made action camera for quality stills and footage at a low price, the GoPro Hero 13 is a great example.

Via this Amazon Prime Day exclusive deal you can now pick one up for $329 – saving you even more money.

For Amazon UK customers, the price has fallen to £309, with some neat accessories.

GoPro Hero 13 at a glance

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video + Photo

Bluetooth audio support

5.3K120, 4K120 and 900p at 360fps video

10% larger battery

Faster WiFi 6 technology

Waterproof to 33ft

HLG HDR video and LUT support

