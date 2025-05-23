There is now exactly a week until our first-ever Festival of Outdoor Photography starts in London, and a key pillar of the event is travel photography.

Many photographers will be thinking about brushing up their travel photography skills in preparation for this summer’s trips, and we’re really pleased to have one of the best travel photographers in the UK, Jordan Banks, speaking at the festival.

Jordan Banks – a must-see for travel photography fans

It’s hard to think of anyone better qualified than Jordan, and he’s a great public speaker to boot. Jordan shoots for National Geographic, Lonely Planet and other top travel brands. He is also the co-founder of photographic training company That Wild Idea and the founding editor of JRNY, a travel magazine supporting freelance writers and photographers.

His big talk is on Sunday June 1st at 4.30, ending the festival on a high with his tips for making your travel photography pay for itself. This is something that a lot of enthusiast travel photographers dream of, as although there are a lot of cheap flights around at the moment, there is still the cost of accomodation and food.

In the Banks

Jordan will be covering key topics in his talk, such as the importance of research in travel photography, as well as trying to get it right in camera, and coming up with something more interesting and creative than the typical tourist shots everybody else will be taking (particularly as Instagrammers are everywhere these days).

Enjoy some of Jordan’s stunning travel images below, and don’t forget the other highlights for travel photography fans – including talks and workshops by travel photographers Bella Falk and Nori Jemil, and exclusive tips for entering the highly prestigious Travel Photographer of the Year competition from co-founder Chris Coe!

Much of the art of travel photography is about being patient and choosing the best light. Credit: Jordan Banks

Think about telling a story and layering images too. Credit: Jordan Banks

Sometimes it’s good to include people in scenic shots too, particularly with commercial work. Credit: Jordan Banks

Think outside the box and use interesting angles to avoid ending up the same shot as everyone else. Credit: Jordan Banks

Ask questions with your images, and pay attention to background distractions in your travel portraits. Credit: Jordan Banks

While you can do a lot in image-editing software, Jordan remains a fan of lens filters. Credit: Jordan Banks

Don’t worry if you have not bought a ticket yet for the Festival of Outdoor Photography – it’s on at the Royal Geographical Society in London from May 30th to June 1st – as there are still a few left, but they are selling fast. Book here, using the code FINAL25 to get a 25% discount on ticket prices!