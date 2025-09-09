The World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem®, the greatest global celebration of food photography, are open for entries for their 2026 edition. The competition, now in its 15th year, invites amateur and professional photographers alike to share their captures of food stories from all around the world. With 25 categories, including some brand-new ones for the 2026 edition, food stories can be told through landscape, portrait, travel, wedding, photojournalistic or any other style of photography.

There’s a top prize of £5,000 (GBP) to be won and all finalist images will be exhibited at the prestigious Mall Galleries in London. A hand-picked selection of finalist images will also be displayed at the iconic Fortnum & Mason store in Piccadilly.

‘Delfina, A Pasta Granny’ by Lizzie Mayson. Winner, Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers, 2025 © Lizzie Mayson/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem®

“Food is the drumbeat of life – too much, too little, harvest, drought, beauty and horror – it binds us all,” says Caroline Kenyon, Founder of the Awards. “Nothing tells these important stories more powerfully than the images photographers send us from around the world.”



With over 25 categories, the Awards recognise that food touches lives in a diversity of ways – from growing, harvesting and cooking, to eating, celebrating and surviving. A new category has been created in partnership with UK for UNHCR, called Food as Home, open to entrants with lived experience of displacement due to conflict or persecution, for images which show the way in which food can evoke home.

The Awards also welcome the renowned Burgundian wine house Louis Jadot for ‘Louis Jadot Wine Photographer of the Year’. This category is made up of three sub-categories – People, Produce and Places – representing the important aspects of “terroir” needed to produce quality wines and celebrating this in wine photography.

An exciting new award in partnership with M&S Food is also being introduced for this year’s competition, details of which will be announced soon.

‘Weighing the Tea Yield’ by Marco Rutten. 2nd, Bring Home the Harvest. © Marco Rutten / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem®

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Claire Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, World Food Programme and Jamie Oliver, Chef, Restaurateur and Food Campaigner.

‘Entering this competition is a great way to challenge yourself, gain exposure and connect with an inspiring community of creatives,’ says Jasmina Kazemier, previous finalist. ‘Even if you don’t win, you gain clarity on your style, push yourself creatively, and put your name on the radar. That’s always worth it.’

‘This competition is one of the best photography competitions in the world,’ says Louise Rayner, previous finalist. ‘Entering such a big, global competition is huge; it takes courage and confidence to do it, but you just never know what the judges are looking for. I entered on the very last day, scared I wouldn’t get anywhere, but I made it to the finals with a photo I took quickly on my phone – so you just never know what might happen!’

For more information and to enter the competition, visit www.worldfoodphotographyawards.com. Entries close Sunday 8th February 2026

