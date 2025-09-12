There is just under one month to go until World Sight Day (9 October), and entries to the annual World Sight Day Photo Competition by The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) is open for entries! I’m pleased to be on the judging panel for the 10th anniversary edition of the contest, so read on to find out more…

Since 2015, the competition has showcased powerful images that tell stories of sight, vision loss, and the transformative impact of eye care. Supported by Bayer, The World Sight Day Photo Competition invites photographers from around the world — professionals and amateurs alike — to share images that celebrate the importance of eye care, vision, and the impact of eye care when it is accessible, available and affordable.

Submissions are open now at www.iapb.world/photo_competition. The competition closes on 16 October 2025, with winners announced on 4 November 2025. Prizes include a US $1,000 Grand Prize and a US $1,000 Runner-up Prize.

Image credit: Shibasish Saha, submitted to the IAPB World Sight Day 2024 Photo Competition

Competition categories

There are a variety of categories for entry. From portraits to action, every image helps tell the story of eye care.

LOVE YOUR EYES: A picture capturing the magic of a moment. This category showcases the importance of eye health, rehabilitation, and access to services.

LOVE YOUR CHILD’S EYES: A picture showcasing the importance of eye health for a child(ren). This category celebrates the positive aspects of a young life impacted by clear, healthy vision. Can be posed or observed.

LOVE YOUR EYES AT WORK: A picture capturing subject(s) priortising eye care in the workplace. Can be posed or observed. This category shines a spotlight on employers and employees understanding the importance of caring for eyesight at the workplace.

LOVE HEALTH FOR ALL: A picture capturing subjects delivering health services. Health professionals, eye health and otherwise. This category celebrates their tireless efforts to ensure that no one is left behind.

EYES IN FOCUS: A striking close-up image of one or both eyes, can be artistic or documentary style. This category is a celebration of healthy eyes – their detail, depth and expression. Inviting images that capture the wonder, beauty, and individuality that eyes reveal.

Image credit: Samuel Murray, submitted to the IAPB World Sight Day 2024 Photo Competition

The judges

The 2025 judging panel represents diverse expertise and perspectives, ensuring a thoughtful and inspiring review of submissions:

Samit Sakib Gore – Director of Operations & Innovation at Vision Friend Sakib Gore

– Director of Operations & Innovation at Vision Friend Sakib Gore Anne Cooper – Editorial Director, 20/20 Magazine and Vision Monday, Jobson Optical Group

– Editorial Director, 20/20 Magazine and Vision Monday, Jobson Optical Group Jessica Miller – Deputy Online Editor at Amateur Photographer Magazine, Photographer and Curator

– Deputy Online Editor at Amateur Photographer Magazine, Photographer and Curator Abdullah Al-Majed – Saudi photographer with over a decade of experience and winner of the 2024 World Sight Day Photo Competition

– Saudi photographer with over a decade of experience and winner of the 2024 World Sight Day Photo Competition Lucy Miller – Deputy Editor of Optometry Today (OT)

“The World Sight Day Photo Competition is not only about beautiful images, it’s about telling powerful stories that raise awareness of eye health. We are thrilled to welcome such a diverse panel of judges, bringing expertise from across eye health, photography, and media. Their perspectives will be invaluable in choosing this year’s winners, and we cannot wait to see the incredible images that the 10th anniversary competition will inspire,” said Courtenay Holden, Head of Communications and Campaigns at IAPB.

The IAPB World Sight Day Photo Competition is part of the #LoveYourEyes campaign, an opportunity to inspire action and celebrate eye health through powerful photography.

