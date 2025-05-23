Amateur Photographer is hosting a Festival of Outdoor Photography at the Royal Geographical Society in South Kensington, London, from May 30 to 1 June 2025 – and you could win a pair tickets to this unmissable event

The Festival of Outdoor Photography will include inspiring talks, photo walks, hands-on workshops and other interactive activities covering everything to do with outdoor photography. Go to this page to enter the competition to win* a pair of tickets worth £100!

Star speaker line-up

Confirmed expert speakers include wildlife and bird photography experts Tesni Ward, Rachel Bigsby and Tim Flach, renowned landscape photographers Charlie Waite, Liam Man and Quintin Lake, street specialists Nick Turpin and Damien Demolder. Plus there’s Chris Coe and Bella Falk on travel and the irrepressible Peter Dench talking about documentary photography.

The event takes place at the Royal Geographical Society in London’s South Kensington museum district. So whether you’re an experienced photographer looking to refine your skills or a budding enthusiast eager to explore the world of outdoor photography, each day will cover a wide range of expertise and interests.

The historic Royal Geographical Society is the perfect venue for our festival, easily accessible by tube

Festival of Outdoor Photography key details

Dates: Friday 30 May – Sunday 1 June 2025

Location: The Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AR

Ticket prices before discount: 1 day £50, 2 days £80, 3 days £100. You can get 25% off these prices using the discount code FINAL25 at checkout but hurry, the last remaining tickets are selling fast.

*Terms and conditions of the competition