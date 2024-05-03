Having gone through some major renovations, FUJIFILM House of Photography will reopen at the end of May. Alongside a programme of events and refreshed services, Fujifilm is offering you the chance to win a Limited Edition version of the elusive Fujifilm X100VI.

A call for entries to the ‘Life As You See It’ photo competition is now open. All photographers are invited to enter their images responding to the theme, from the beautiful and powerful to the mundane and trivial. Alongside the Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition, other prizes are up for grabs including an exhibition at the FUJIFILM House of Photography. Entries are now open until 14 June 2024.

From Fujifilm, LONDON, UK, 1 May 2024: Fujifilm today announces the grand reopening of its FUJIFILM House of Photography in London on Friday 31 May 2024. The renovated space will launch with an exciting programme of immersive events, as well as refreshed facilities and services – demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to its growing creative community.

Planned events include secret live music gigs, fitness classes, panel discussions, workshops with photography experts such as Capture One, and talks from high profile industry figures including Alan Law and York Place Studios. There will also be guided photo walks to capture London’s most picturesque landmarks, as well as lesser-known spots.

The FUJIFILM House of Photography, located at 8-9 Long Acre, Covent Garden, was the first store of its kind to be opened in the world, originally launching in 2019.

The renovated space will include:

A redesigned print workshop

A FUJIFLM School learning space

An extended gallery space

Dedicated areas for the company’s professional GFX medium format system and X Series digital camera range

An updated photographic studio with professional headshot services for talent such as actors, models and dancers

An all-new book shop offering key titles for photographers and creators

An INSTAX Creator Cube booth, for visitors to capture fun, infinity room-style content

Kit and product loans for photographers to try before they buy

Ahead of the FUJIFILM House of Photography’s grand reopening, Fujifilm is also calling on people across the UK to enter its ‘Life As You See It’ photo competition. The first prize will be a FUJIFILM X100VI Limited Edition digital camera worth £1,934. There are also prizes up to a value of £500 for the second and third placed winners. Budding creatives, amateur snappers, photography professionals and everyone in between will be invited to submit up to five images that they feel capture ‘life as they see it’, from the beautiful and powerful to the mundane and trivial. The photos can represent almost anything: daily life, democracy, torn sweaters, boring Sundays, friends’ antics, raised eyebrows or just whatever has caught their eye – the beauty lies in that it is completely open to interpretation.

Credit: Fujifilm.

The competition is open for entries between 1 May and 14 June 2024. All three winners will have their photos exhibited in the FUJIFILM House of Photography gallery, as well as being featured in a new Fujifilm brand film. The brand film will premiere on 28 June at the FUJIFILM House of Photography, with the winners announced on the same day. To enter, and for more information on the competition, please visit https://www.fujifilm-houseofphotography.com/blog/item/life-as-you-see-it-competition/.

In addition to the online competition, Fujifilm is inviting the public to come into the FUJIFILM House of Photography and curate their own community exhibition. The gallery will open as an empty space, and throughout June and July, any visitor to the store will be able to print one of their photos for free on Fujifilm’s Easy Print kiosks, and then personally hang the photo on the gallery wall to be part of the exhibition.

Theo Georghiades, General Manager – Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM UK, commented, “The return of our FUJIFILM House of Photography will provide an extensive and holistic experience, not just for photographers, but for creatives from all walks of life. As the go-to brand when it comes to picture taking and picture making, we have designed the store to be a destination where our team can discuss our customers’ full photographic needs from end to end.

“From live music gigs to panel talks and headshot services, our refreshed space will inspire and nurture the UK’s limitless passion for creativity, showcasing Fujifilm’s unwavering commitment to experiential retail and the creative community.”Visitors can find the new FUJIFILM House of Photography at 8-9 Long Acre, London, WC2E 9LH, with the space open during the following hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 11am – 7pm

11am – 7pm Thursday – Saturday: 11am – 8pm

11am – 8pm Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

For more information and to book tickets to events at the House of Photography, visit www.fujifilm-houseofphotography.com

