We’ve teamed up with Sony World Photography Awards to offer you the chance to win an incredible prize bundle when you enter your photos to the Open category of the Sony World Photography Awards (SWPA) competition!

In addition to the 20 free bonus entries you can submit to the Open category, thanks to our special offer using the code APHOTO20, we’ve partnered with SWPA to give UK photographers the chance to win an exclusive prize bundle when they submit their photos between 3rd- 28th November. Prizes include tickets to the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony and our brand-new Festival of Photography event, taking place at University of Greenwich on Saturday 31st January. See below for details.

Image: © Mike Hellebrand, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Travel, Sony World Photography Awards 2025

Prizes

One lucky winner will receive:

Two complimentary tickets to the invite-only Sony World Photography Awards Ceremony in London on 16 April 2026

Two complimentary tickets to the Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House (17 April – 4 May 2026)

Two complimentary tickets to the Festival of Photography at the University of Greenwich on Saturday 31 January 2026

An annual subscription to Amateur Photographer

Image: © Ian Ford, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

HOW TO ENTER:

Register or log in to the Sony World Photography Awards website

Visit the Open competition page and click “Enter Now.”

There are ten diverse categories to enter including Landscape, Lifestyle, Natural World & Wildlife, Portraiture and Travel.

Submit up to three of your best images between 3 – 28 November 2025.

Before confirming your entry, use the tag 2026 Amateur Photographer. This tag can be found at the bottom of the “Step 2 – Image Details” page, in the “Tags (optional)” option.

Image: © Tony Cowburn, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Lifestyle, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

All valid entries will be entered into the prize draw, and the winner will be announced on social media in December 2025. Terms and conditions here.

Featured image: Mark Harrison, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2025

