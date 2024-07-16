If you fancy expanding your creative arsenal to include vlogging and streaming content creation as well as taking still images, there’s a great Amazon Prime Day deal on Sony kit.

The Sony Alpha ZV-E10 vlog camera with 16-50mm lens is now available on Amazon Prime Day for a very competitive £599, a saving of 22%. This camera is aimed at people getting started with vlogging, along with smartphone users who want to get more serious about video. It also works well as a 24-megapixel stills camera, so there is not much not to like for this money – especially as you get a lens thrown in. UK link below:

Sony’s ZV-E10 APS-C vlogging camera. Credit: Richard Sibley

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L key features

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

4K 30fps video recording

Built-in 3-way microphone

3-inch fully articulated touchscreen

Product focus / background blur modes

Customers in the US can get this camera and lens along with a 64GB SD card, shoulder bag and 40.5mm Filter Kit for another great price, $698, using the US link below.

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

