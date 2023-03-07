We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the Travel Mementos challenge.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com

Top Photographer

Anca, Romania

Top Photo

Unnamed, Lithuania

Guru’s Top Pick

Amir Khorakchi, New Zealand

Emil BA, Israel

Gil Shmueli, Israel

Michal Skála, Slovakia

Brenda Bentley, United States

Trevor Preston, United States

Nick Gardner, United States

Nate Riggins, United States

William Curnutt, United States

Miguel, Germany

Natalie Almarode, United States

Tracy O’Shea, Ireland

Robert Ronta, Slovenia

Gee David, United States

Johan Wüthrich, Switzerland

Gwyneth Johansen, United States