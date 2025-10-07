Amazon Prime Day “Big Deals” have started today, and this offer is really a no-brainer if you are looking to buy an action camera. The GoPro HERO 13 Black is only $321/£309. Topping our list as the best action camera, it is seriously tough and waterproof, but also delivers excellent video quality and some of the smoothest stabilisation you can get. It is compatible with the HB series lens mods and ND filters, and this bargain throws in the Ultra Wide Lens Mod (worth $119/£99) at no extra cost. However, this deal is currently only available to those with Amazon Prime, but signing up is free (see below), and you can cancel if you want.

GoPro Hero 13 Black at a glance:

27.6 MP 1/1.9″ CMOS sensor

5.3K120, 4K120 and 900p at 360fps video

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video + Photo

HLG HDR video and LUT support

Recording time: 1.5h at 5.3K30, 2.5h at 1080p30

Bluetooth audio support

10% larger battery

Faster WiFi 6 technology

Waterproof to 33ft

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.