Innovative technology brand Tecno joins the foldable battle in the best smartphone arena with the Phantom Ultimate G Fold. The slim, inward-folding phone features a special tri-fold design, meaning the screen folds in twice to completely cover and protect the large main display. A second, cover display serves classic smartphone uses for quick access to apps, but when you need a proper, large canvas, you can unfold the completely flat inner display. It employs a profile similar to traditional book-style single-hinge phones, but according to Tecno, the Phantom Ultimate G Fold will be the thinnest tri-fold device to date.

Tecno’s announcement comes ahead of Samsung’s much hyped tri-fold device launch. We also have Huawei’s trifold Mate XT released last year, which measures 12.8mm folded, already an accomplishment for this kind of setup, but Tecno’s concept phone the Phantom Ultimate 2 revealed last august measured only 11mm in thickness folded so if the Tecno’s G Fold is set to be that profile, we are here for it.

Tecno has been making waves with their incredibly well-priced smartphones like the Tecno Camon 40 Pro and Tecno Camon 40 Premier both of which impressed our review team as well as the public, as we tested both versions on a Camden photo walk with UK Black Female Photographers (UKBFTOG).



Further details about screen size, overall specifications and pricing are expected in mid-July when the full concept is revealed.

