Tamron, well known for its affordable third-party optics, celebrates its 75th anniversary with the release of a new Tamron 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 lens. This all-in-one zoom lens is specifically designed for Sony’s E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The “G2” or generation 2 nomination indicates that this lens is a successor to a previous superzoom, the Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD. In our review, we were impressed by the previous model, but the improved G2 version promises even better image quality and faster autofocus thanks to the new VXD linear focus motor.



With a wider 25mm setting, it is even better suited to landscapes than before, all the while keeping weight and size at bay and, more importantly, the maximum aperture at a respectably bright F/2.8. With a 1:1.9 magnification at the wider 25mm end, it also doubles up as a close-up lens, providing a half-size macro magnification.

At a glance:

Sony E-mount

F/2.8-5.6 variable aperture

25-200mm

1:1.9 magnification

67mm filter thread

The Tamron 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is expected to be available in autumn in authorised Tamron dealers in the UK and Ireland. Prices are to be announced at a later date, but given that its predecessor was launched at $729/£799, we can probably expect a similar price.

TAMRON 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 sample image by Kazuya Seki

From Tamron:

Transcontinenta UK Ltd., Tamron distributor for the UK and Ireland, announces the development of the Tamron 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Model A075), an all-in-one zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Tamron 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Model A075) is the successor to the highly acclaimed 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071), reborn as an advanced 2nd-generation “G2” model. As the originator of modern all-in-one zoom lenses, Tamron celebrates its 75th anniversary with this new cutting-edge lens.

The new G2 model maintains its compact size while expanding the wide end from 28mm to 25mm, with the same fast F/2.8 aperture, and preserving the 200mm telephoto range. It offers improved image quality and a faster, more precise autofocus powered by Tamron’s VXD linear motor focus mechanism. With a maximum magnification ratio of 1:1.9 at the 25mm wide end, the Tamron 25-200mm also provides half life-size macro shooting. Combining portability with uncompromising performance, this next-generation universal zoom lens supports creative expression for everyone from beginners to professionals. Experience the full potential of an all-in-one zoom.

Product features

Advanced fast 2nd-generation all-in-one zoom 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 G2

Compact lens for everyday moments and creative expression

Exceptional image quality to capture every detail clearly

Fast, precise VXD autofocus for capturing sports and pets in motion.

Outstanding close-up performance with 1:1.9 magnification for half life-size macro

Compatible with Tamron Lens Utility software for easy customization and updates

Comfortable design with enhanced exterior and smooth zoom and focus rings

Unified 67mm filter size, as with most other Tamron lenses

*Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

Price and availability

The new Tamron 25–200mm F/2.8–5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Model A075) for full-frame Sony E-mount is expected to be available autumn 2025 at authorized Tamron dealers in the UK and Ireland. The recommended retail price will be announced at that time.

